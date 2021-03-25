Did You Know Marvel Studios Considered 49 Women Directors for 'Black Widow'?

Marvel Studios is known for meticulously planning out their record shattering superhero film franchise but did you know that for the upcoming standalone Black Widow film, starring Scarlett Johansson in the title role, the studio had considered as many as 49 women directors before zeroing in on Cate Shortland?

As per a report, Johansson played a key role in Shortland coming on board Black Widow as director as the actress had really liked her film Lore. Shortland made the last three (out of 49) and was then chosen after conversations with Marvel producers and Johansson, the report says.

Meanwhile, Black Widow fans will have to wait for another two months for the film to finally release. Amid the coronavirus, the movie which was scheduled to release in May 2021 after one year delay, is now postponed again to July 9. It will simultaneously premiere on Disney+ for an additional charge.

Black Widow co-stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour.