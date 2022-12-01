Did You Know Ranveer Singh Suffered A Grave Shoulder Injury During Bajirao Mastani?

Ranveer Singh has reached the pinnacle of his career with compelling performances in films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar, ’83 and numerous other projects. Fans feel that Ranveer is such a terrific actor that he gets into the skin of the characters he depicts on-screen with utmost perfection. In his efforts to adapt the nuances of a character perfectly, the actor has gone to extreme lengths, and that was seen in his film Bajirao Mastani. During the time of the shooting, the actor reportedly injured himself.

The Sooryavanshi star reportedly fell off a horse and injured his shoulder. Other reports indicated that Ranveer injured himself while shooting a fight scene, where he was pushed. No matter what the reason, the injury was so severe that it forced him to go on rest for nearly two months. Ranveer had talked about this injury in a conversation with IANS. He said, “I’ve been treated like an athlete would be treated. It’s three hours of physiotherapy each day, one hour in the morning followed by an hour in the middle of a shoot and an hour post-wrap. The physiotherapy program assigned to me is the same as one assigned to a professional athlete and the recovery has been five times faster than that of a normal person."

Ranveer had to stop shooting for his parts, while Bajirao Mastani’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali continued with the other scenes in the film. Apart from this injury, Ranveer also suffered a wound in his hand. The Simmba actor remembered how he didn’t realise that there were shards of glass in his hand and that he was bleeding profusely.

Due to this determination to liven up the characters, brilliant direction and several other factors, Bajirao Mastani was a box office hit. The film also featured Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in crucial roles.

