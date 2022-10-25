Did You Know Rashmika Mandanna Was Not Interested In Acting?

Rashmika Mandanna became a household name ever since she played Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rise. The actress also made her debut in Bollywood with Goodbye, opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. In one of her promotional interviews for Goodbye, Rashmika reminisced about the time when she had participated in a competition called Fresh Face.

During her interview with Curly Tales, the Sita Ramam actress said that she never thought of being an actress. Talking about winning the title of Fresh Face, Rashmika shared, “I said okay to the competition as one of my teachers came and told me. I took part and we had state-level competition, national-level competition and then I ended up getting the title.” She also said that they put her name and photo on the front page of the Times of India.

When she went back to college, she suddenly got a call from a production house and thought it was a prank call. Rashmika added saying she initially refused to audition and told them that she was not interested in acting. She also added that the production house got to know about her college. Rashmika’s professor then informed her about the film offer and told her that she needed to go.

However, what caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans was the actress double quoting while speaking about the production house and not naming it. A video clip of Rashmika Mandanna from the interview has now gone viral on social media. “This generation is completely unaware of what gratitude is. Don’t even bother commenting ‘why do you care’, because we are fans of hardworking talents in KFI and all these things are supremely noticeable,” read its caption.

Upon watching the video, one user wrote, “Akka that production house is the reason you are there to talk about it.” Another commented, “Literally if betrayal & showing disrespect ever had face then it’s you!! Karma has it all. Good luck ahead.”

Notably, Rashmika Mandanna made her debut with Kirik Party in 2016, and the film was backed by Paramvah Studios. She will next be seen opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Varisu. The 26-year-old actress is currently shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rule. She also has Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor in her kitty.

