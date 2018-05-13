GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Did You Know Ron Howard Re-shot Majority of Solo: A Star Wars Story?

Despite having a tight deadline to work, Howard had no problem in re-shooting the film.

IANS

Updated:May 13, 2018, 11:04 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Did You Know Ron Howard Re-shot Majority of Solo: A Star Wars Story?
Image courtesy: Ron Howard
Director Ron Howard replaced Phil Lord and Christopher Miller midway through the production process and re-shot the sci-fi movie Solo: A Star Wars Story. Despite having a tight deadline to work, Howard had no problem in re-shooting the film, reports list.co.uk.

A source told Wall Street Journal newspaper: "Ron wanted to go back to the spirit of the original trilogy while Phil and Chris were looking forward to something new, more like 'Guardians of the Galaxy'."

The original directors were ousted from the project by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Solo: A Star Wars Story co-writer Lawrence Kasdan, neither of whom were keen on their comedic style, thinking it was out of place in the Star Wars franchise. Although Howard had very little time to wrap up work, he only retained around 30 per cent of the original content.


Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

Recommended For You