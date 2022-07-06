Did You Know Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s First Salary Was Rs 500?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is ruling the film industry and how. Her remuneration for a movie has always been a topic of discussion. But did you know Samantha’s first salary was Rs 500?

In a throwback video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed how she earned her first salary and also the amount. She said, “My first income was 500 rupees for an eight-hour day as a hostess in a hotel for a conference…I was in 10th standard or 11th standard”. She revealed the same during an AMA session on Instagram and many fan pages shared the video on social media handles.

Check out the video below:

Her first income was Rs . 500 at 10 th std @Samanthaprabhu2 comes long way ❤️❤️ #SamanthaRuthPrabhu pic.twitter.com/2bBp2fLT8J — Dhanam 🌹 (@dhanam_arjuner) April 21, 2022

Reportedly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu charges Rs 3-5 crore for a film. Reports also suggest that the actress is charging an equal amount for special dance numbers and appearances.

On the personal front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was married to actor Naga Chaitanya, however, the two parted ways in October 2021 and left fans heartbroken. They had officially announced their separation on social media. Post the announcement, Samantha had deleted her photos with Naga Chaitanya from social media.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has given many hit films and started her acting career with Gautham Menon`s Ye Maaya Chesave in the year 2010.

Last, she was seen in a dance number in a sizzling avatar in Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun. The song and Samantha’s dance moves were loved by the viewers and critics. In films, she was last seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara

Presently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is shooting for Khushi co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. The two have completed a schedule of the film. Samantha is also ready for the release of Shaakuntalam.

