Did You Know Samantha's Wedding Outfit Belonged to Naga Chaitanya's Grandmom?

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Prabhu announced their separation in October last year. Even though it’s been a year since the couple separated, they keep making headlines. And while the two are moving ahead with their respective lives, let’s take a look back at their wedding. Did you know that the jewellery and sarees that Samantha wore at her wedding were from the wardrobe of Rajeshwari, the wife of Daggubati Ramanaidu?

On October 7, 2017, Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu married. Samantha acknowledged their divorce in 2021, after much speculation. “After much research and thinking, Chay and I have chosen to separate ways as husband and wife to pursue our paths,” she stated in a statement. “We are lucky to have had a friendship for over a decade that served as the foundation of our relationship and which we believe will always hold a special place in our hearts. We ask that our fans, well-wishers, and the media stand by us during this painful time and provide us with the privacy we require to move on. Thank you for your help.”

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya, a Telugu superstar, made his Bollywood debut in August this year with Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan also had lead roles in the film. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the picture failed to dominate the box office. However, the film is trending among the Top 10 on Netflix.

Samantha is poised to make her Bollywood debut in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s highly anticipated film Citadel. Varun Dhawan also appears in the film set in the 1990s.

