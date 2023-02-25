The 1993 film Khal Nayak was a blockbuster at the theatres back then. Starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff in lead roles, the action-drama still manages to hook us to our seats. It is almost impossible to imagine anyone else rather than Sanjay Dutt, playing the character of the notorious criminal Ballu in the film. You will be shocked to learn that he was not the original choice for Khal Nayak. Earlier, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Khal Nayak’s director Subhash Ghai made this shocking revelation. He revealed that not Sanjay Dutt, but Bollywood actor Nana Patekar was originally the first choice for the film.

According to KoiMoi, Subhash Ghai shared that his plan was making Khal Nayak into a Hollywood film with Nana Patekar as Ballu, the feared criminal. Subhash later decided that it would be better to direct a film in Hindi.

If reports are to be believed, then the Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood Aamir Khan was also in discussion with the makers of Khal Nayak. Reportedly, even though he wanted to be a part of this Subhash Ghai directorial, he was hesitant in performing the role of a villain in the film. As a result, Aamir was not selected.

Speaking about Khal Nayak, the widely-acclaimed filmmaker later shared, “It eventually rolled out as a mainstream masala movie, with a heroine, love story, a mother’s track and half-a-dozen songs woven in, as dictated by the formula, and Sanju as the khalnayak.”

Khal Nayak revolves around the story of a cop named Ram aka Jackie Shroff, who brings into custody a dreaded criminal Ballu, played by Sanjay Dutt. Throwing dust into Ram’s eyes, Ballu escapes the confines of the prison. That’s when Ram’s wife Ganga comes to help her husband. Nevertheless, things don’t go as planned after Ballu develops feelings for Ganga.

Khak Nayak is deemed to be one of Sanjay Dutt’s career-best performances in Bollywood. The film also starred Rakhee Gulzar, Pramod Moutho, Ramya Krishnan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Subhash Ghai himself.

