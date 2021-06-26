Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan Had A Different Name In Childhood?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had once revealed his unregistered childhood name. In an episode of The Anupam Kher’s Show—Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, Shah Rukh was invited as a guest where he spilled many secrets of his life. When Kher asked him if he knew anyone named Abdur Rehman, SRK said his maternal grandmother had almost named him Abdur Rehman.

Kher asked the superstar if the question surprised him. He admitted that he indeed was shocked because this name is not registered anywhere and so no one knows about it.

Shah Rukh joked that it would not have sounded nice if suppose Baazigar credits read “starring Abdur Rehman in and as”. The actor said that he never liked the name during his childhood too. When he grew a little, his cousins would often tease him over the name Abdur Rehman.

Shah Rukh then revealed that his father later changed his name to Shah Rukh, and this name is registered everywhere. His father was the one who had also named his sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan.

Talking about SRK’s current projects, the actor has resumed the shooting for his film Pathan in which he will star alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The much-anticipated espionage drama is reportedly set to hit the floors next year on the occasion of Eid. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to release in January 2021, but the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases and the lockdown imposed thereafter delayed the shooting.

