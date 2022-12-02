Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan Took a Break Because of Suhana Khan? This is What Happened

No doubt, Shah Rukh Khan is the most-loved star in the country, but he is just like any other parent when it comes to his own children. During the latest media interaction at the Red Sea International Film Festival, SRK revealed his reaction when his daughter Suhana Khan moved to the US to study acting. Speaking to The Deadline, the megastar said that he did not sign any film for 6-7 months in the hope that his daughter would want him to come along.

The Zero actor revealed that because his children were studying abroad, he couldn't always see them as he was always working. Shah Rukh added that his daughter Suhana was in New York, and he expected her to call him, when he was at home, asking him to come and spend time with her. The actor further disclosed that when he called his 22-year-old daughter one day, she informed him that she was having a great time in New York City and that he need not come there, adding that she eventually questioned him for not working.

Shah Rukh Khan said, “She never called me. I didn’t sign any films and I thought, ‘Maybe she’ll call me, maybe she’ll call me.’ So, I called her one day and said, ‘Listen, may I start working now?’ and she said, ‘Why aren’t you working?’ And I said, ‘I thought you’d call me and feel lonely in New York.’”

Shah Rukh will now be seen sharing screen space alongside Deepika Padukone in the much-awaited film titled Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial will also star John Abraham as the antagonist. The movie is said to be an action film and will be released on the silver screen on January 25, 2023. Shah Rukh will also be seen in another action film, Jawan. The film will star Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. Jawan will reportedly be released on June 2, 2023. Suhana Khan, on the other hand, is all set to make her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film is an Indian adaptation of the popular Archies Comics series.

