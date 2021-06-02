Did You Know? Shah Rukh Khan was a Top Student in School, was Awarded the 'Sword of Honour'

A throwback photo that appears to be from Shah Rukh Khan’s school yearbook has taken the internet by storm. It shows that Khan, who did his schooling from St. Columba’s School in New Delhi, was awarded the ‘Sword of Honour’ in class 12 for his all-round performance and sportsmanship. Shared by ETimes, the yearbook page includes pictures of SRK while playing football, hockey and cricket. There is also a snap which seems to be from one of the drama’s he was a part of. Further, the collage also includes a picture of the superstar in his school uniform.

Many of his fans have reacted to the post calling him brilliant at everything he does. Actor Rahul Dev has also commented on the post. He wrote, ‘Sheer Genius’.

The actor will soon be making a comeback with Pathan on the big screen after a gap of three years. He will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in the film. The role of the antagonist is being essayed by John Abraham.

The movie directed by Siddharth Anand is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. The crew of Pathan has already shot the first schedule of the movie. The team has decided to resume filming once everyone involved gets vaccinated and the lockdown is lifted. It has been previously reported that many people from the team have already taken the jab while the ones who haven’t are likely to get in the next week or two.

SRK and Deepika have previously worked in movies like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year.

He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero which hit the screens in 2018. In the film he played the role of a person with dwarfism named Bauua Singh. Other important parts in the movie produced by Gauri Khan were played by Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Zeeshan Ayub, Sheeba Chaddha, Tigmanshu Dhulia, R Madhavan, Abhay Deol and Brijendra Kala.

