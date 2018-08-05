English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Did You Know Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Had Paranormal Experience While Shooting Stree
Presented by Dinesh Vijan and a Maddock Films production in association with D2r films and Jio Studios, Stree is a horror comedy, which will release on August 31.
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Stree director Amar Kaushik says actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao faced lot of strange experiences while shooting the horror comedy.
During a night shoot, the locals of Chanderi -- a town in Madhya Pradesh -- warned the team about not shooting at a street, which has been abandoned. Due to the tight schedule, the team went ahead, but faced several issues.
Throughout the night, there were a lot of unidentified technical glitches from the focus puller not being able to focus, to lights going off repeatedly to bulbs shattering.
Once dawn arrived, the shoot became very smooth.
"A day prior to our shoot, a few locals came to me and told that the street we had picked up for the shoot was haunted and no one goes there," Kaushik said in a statement to IANS.
"Since we had to shoot a night scene, they were particularly worried. However, we went ahead with the shoot as the location perfectly suited our requirements but that particular night we faced a lot of difficulties while shooting," he added.
