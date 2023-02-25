Suniel Shetty has been one of the most popular actors in the Indian film industry. In a career spanning almost 30 years, he has worked in over 100 films. The actor made his debut in 1992 at the age of 31 with Balwaan, opposite Divya Bharti. Later, he emerged as an action hero in several films, including Mohra, Anth, Pehchaan, and Dilwale among others. But did you know how Suniel’s acting career kicked off before he made his debut on the silver screens?

It is reported by IANS that in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Suniel will be speaking about how he began his career with an ad film and recalled working with Archana Puran Singh in his first debut project.

The 61-year-old actor shared, “My acting career started with ads and it started with Archana ji. She was a rockstar, she still is a rockstar and it was an absolute pleasure working with her and knowing her.”

The actor also went on to say his iconic dialogue from his film Dhadkan, replacing the character’s name Anjali with Archana and said, “Archana mein tumhe bhul jaun, yeh ho nahi sakta.”

In the promo shared by Sony TV on social media, it shows that Suniel Shetty tries to make The Great Khali speak his iconic dialogue but in return gets a hilarious reply. It also has a snippet of the stars having a funny fistfight with Khali. After a few frames, Suniel is seen shaking his leg to Hai Hukku Hai Hukku Hai Hai from his film Gopi Kishan with the audience.

Suniel is now seen hosting the MMA reality show Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt. This weekend he is coming to The Kapil Sharma Show to promote this action reality show along with The Great Khali, Ali Budhawani, Mahavir Phogat, and Ritu Phogat. He also is busy shooting for Hera Pheri 3 along with Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar. The film is reportedly directed by Farhad Samji.

