Did You Know Superstar Krishna Rejected This Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer?

Ghattamaneni Krishna, one of the most celebrated actors in the Telugu film industry, breathed his last on November 14. Tollywood’s own James Bond, as he was referred to, entertained audiences with several remarkable films like Gudachari 116, Private Master and others in a five-decade-long career.

However, he also rejected some movies that were eventually picked up by other actors and became the biggest hits of their careers. One of these movies was Kaliyuga Pandavulu, which was released on February 14, 1986. This film featured actor Venkatesh Daggubati after Krishna rejected it.

Producer D Rama Naidu bankrolled Kaliyuga Pandavulu under his banner Suresh Productions. He initially wanted to rope in Krishna as they have worked in a lot of successful movies like Mundadugu, Mande Gundelu and others. However this time Krishna felt that the role in Kaliyuga Pandavulu doesn’t suit him. He conveyed his inhibitions to Rama as well and gave him a suggestion. According to Krishna, Rama’s son Venkatesh was a perfect fit for this role. Rama was advised the same by his other acquaintances as well. After some contemplation over this suggestion, he decided to rope in Venkatesh and trained him in all aspects of acting.

Directed by K Raghavendra Rao, Kaliyuga Pandavulu was immensely successful at the box office. The Paruchuri Brothers penned the dialogues and storyline of this film. Viewers loved the on-screen chemistry between Venkatesh and Khushbu Sundar. Apart from these actors, Kaliyuga Pandavulu boasted a stellar star cast comprising Chalapathi Rao, Nutan Prasad, Sakshi Ranga Rao and others. Chakravarthy composed the music, while KS Prakash Rao was the man behind the cinematography. Kaliyuga Pandavulu’s soundtrack is composed of songs rendered by SP Balasubrahmanyam, S Janaki and P Suseela.

Kaliyuga Pandavulu narrated the storyline of Vijay, whose father does not want him to get married to Bharati. Vijay saves Bharati when she is traumatised and is about to kill herself. They both then form a group to fight the injustice in society.

Read all the Latest Movies News here