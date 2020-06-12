Did You Know Sushmita Sen Met Boyfriend Rohman Shawl on Social Media?

Like many millennial couples, Bollywood actress and former beauty pageant queen Sushmita Sen's love story with boyfriend Rohman Shawl started on the internet. Sushmita is ending her break from the film industry as she returns with Aarya, her thriller web series that will soon stream on Hotstar.

Meanwhile, during a recent interaction with Film Companion, Suhmita narrated how she met Rohman on Instagram while she accidentally found him in her DMs. Recalling the time when she came across Rohman's Insta profile and his messages for her, Sushmita said, "I don't check my DMs, I never opened direct messages. I was shouting at somebody in the house because they had just broken a glass and I had a touch screen phone in front of me and I was just scrolling direct messages and I don't know while saying something, I accidentally pressed and opened this message. And there is a gentleman there playing a guitar and saying the loveliest things and I am thinking, 'Who is he?'"

She continues, "There was this very good looking sweetheart of a man who was just honestly telling me something so I responded back to him and forgot about it. From there started a conversation because I actually believe niceness begets niceness. He was so nice, open and kind. He (Rohman) kept hiding his age for some reason. I kept asking him how old are you and he was like, 'You guess'. Then I realised how young he was and as to why he did not want it to get in the way of this conversation. So yeah, we did not really choose this. It was chosen for us."

