Did You Know Taarak Mehta’s Raj Anadkat Aka Tapu Was Part Of 2013 Mahabharat?

TV actor Raj Anadkat is popularly known for his role as Tapu in comedy family show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The actor stepped into the shoes of the popular character after Bhavya Gandhi left the series in 2017. Raj’s portrayal as Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu has won the hearts of many.

However, this is not the first TV series for the popular actor. In fact, he has played a part in one of the best-known mythological shows on Indian television Mahabharat. Raj has earlier worked in Siddharth Kumar Tewary's directorial, which aired in the year 2013.

In the series, Raj played the role of one of the 100 brothers of the Kauravas. The then 15-year-old actor did the role of the third brother.

The show, which is being re-aired during the current lockdown in India, also featured some of the major names of the TV world. These include Sourabh Raj Jain as Shri Krishna, Shaheer Sheikh as Arjun, Pooja Sharma as Draupadi, Aham Sharma as Karna, Arav Chowdhary as Bhishma and Arpit Ranka as Duryodhan.

In a recent interview to SpotBoyE, Raj spoke at length about his association with the mythological show. He revealed, “It wasn't a very important character, but I played the third brother of Kauravas among 100 and I was part of the show until the leap was introduced”.

He mentioned that his fans are now recognizing him during the repeat telecast of the show. He said, “My fans are watching it and they keep sending me screen shots and ask if it’s me? So, I feel that great finally I am being noticed”.

Follow @News18Movies for more