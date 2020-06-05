Did You Know Akshay Kumar's Son Aarav Encouraged Him to Make His Digital Debut in 'The End'?

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been in the film industry for close to three decades now. The actor made waves when he announced his collaboration with Amazon Prime for a web series, titled The End, in March 2019. Not many details related to the project have surfaced but Akshay has revealed during a recent interaction that it was his son Aarav who nudged him to enter the digital space.

While many A-list stars may still be apprehensive of appearing on web shows, it was Akshay's decision in 2019 that became a talking point for many. It has now also been revealed that Akshay has signed USD 10 million (Rs 75 crore) deal with Amazon Prime for the multi season, action-thriller web series.

Coming back to Akshay's first venture into the digital space, it was the actor's elder son Aarav who convinced him to say yes to Amazon Prime's The End. Akshay said during an interaction with Forbes that it was Aaarv who asked him why wasn't he working on a digital series, which prompted Akshay to say yes to Amazon for The End.

He adds, "The way Indian audiences have matured and content has evolved is huge, and I want to be a part of it."

Meanwhile, Akshay has also made it to the list of Forbes 100 celebrities who were the world's highest paid in 2019-2020. He stands at 52 spot with estimated Rs 336 crore in earnings between during June 2019 to May 2020.

