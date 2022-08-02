Did You Know That Deepika Padukone Wasn't Born in India? Know More About Her

Deepika Padukone, the reigning queen of Bollywood, made her debut with Shah Rukh-starrer Om Shanti Om and there’s been no looking back for the actress ever since. In the last decade or so, the superstar has delivered blockbusters like Chhapak, Piku, Ram Leela, and Bajirao Mastani to name a few. And while many believe that Deepika was born with a silver spoon, that’s not true.

The Pathan actress was born in Denmark. Her father Prakash Padukone was a successful badminton player and her sister was a professional golfer. She managed to convince her family and landed in Bangalore. Staying in Bangalore, her love for Bollywood increased.

Deepika, while studying, started taking modelling and drama classes. She tried to take the route of distance education with the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) but could not continue.

She gradually stepped into the world of television after working in a few ad films. The actress got his first breakthrough with a Kannada film, Aishwarya. Her life changed when Farah Khan called her for a debut in Bollywood with none other than King Khan.

Deepika was also honoured with the Filmfare Best Female Debut Award. Then she appeared in various movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat among others.

She is one of the brand ambassadors of mental health awareness in the world. Deepika founded Live Laugh Love, which aims to give hope to every person experiencing stress, anxiety, and depression.

Her journey inspires many young actors who look up to her.

