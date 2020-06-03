MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Did You Know That Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Share Same Parkour Coach?

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff with their fitness team

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff recently shared heartwarming birthday wishes for their parkour coach Nadeem Akhtar on social media.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 9:14 AM IST
Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff keep setting fitness goals for the fans. Apart from their common love for dancing, movies and a healthy lifestyle, the two also take time out to do parkour and related fitness activities. In fact, both Disha and Tiger keep posting videos on their social media handle that show them training for stunts under expert supervision.

Now, we chance upon the fact that Disha and Tiger share not only their passion for parkour and stunts, but also have the same coach for teaching them the skills required to master the training form. Disha and Tiger's coach Nadeem Akhtar recently turned a year older and the two Bollywood actors posted heartwarming wishes for him on social media.

While Disha wished Nadeem by posting their selfie together, Tiger shared a video of Nadeem doing back flips as he shared that he and his team were his coach.

In fact, Disha and Tiger's videos from Nadeem's academy are posted on his handle as well. You can check out some videos of the two actors training at Nadeem's academy with his team here.

