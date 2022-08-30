Did You Know That Karan Kundrra Is An MBA From Florida?

Karan Kundrra is deemed one of the most versatile actors in the Hindi television industry. Born on October 11, 1984, Karan was raised in Jalandhar, Punjab. His father, SP Kundrra, has a construction business in Jalandhar.

Karan is amongst the most educated actors in the industry. He completed his schooling at the Mayo College in Ajmer, Rajasthan, after which he graduated from the Apeejay College of Fine Arts. Upon graduating from college, he went to the US to pursue his higher studies. He got his MBA degree from Florida and came back to help his dad with his construction business. Karan even opened his own international call centre at the age of 17 in Jalandhar.

He entered the world of modelling in 2009 when he participated in the men’s beauty pageant Mr. India. He bagged the title of ‘Mr. Style Statement’ at the competition. He then marked his debut on television with the popular daily soap Kitni Mohabbat Hai. Since then, there has been no look back for the actor. He has acted in several television shows, including Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai, Kitni Mohabbat Hai 2, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, among others.

Karan Kundrra has even hosted TV shows such as Gumrah – End of Innocence, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and MTV Love School’s second, third and fourth seasons. He also appeared on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 and emerged as the season’s second runner-up. In addition to his stint on Indian television, he has also worked in multiple Punjabi and Hindi films.

Over the years, Karan Kundrra’s personal life has also been in the limelight, mainly because of his affairs with television actresses. He was in a relationship with his first co-star Kritika Kamra for a long time. After parting ways with Kritika, he dated Anusha Dandekar for a few years. The former couple broke up in 2020. Karan is currently in a relationship with Tejasswi Prakash, whom he met in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

