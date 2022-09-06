Did You Know That Katrina Kaif's Kala Chashma Song Was Written By a 15-Year-Old?

You must have seen various Instagram reels and videos on Baar Baar Dekho’s popular track Kala Chashma. Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra’s song is still a rage and the film was released in 2016. For the film, the song was sung by Neha Kakkar and Badshah.

However, do you know Kala Chashma is a 90s Punjabi song? According to a report in Hindustan Times, Amrik Singh Shera, a head constable with the Punjab Police in Kapurthala, is one of the writers of the song.

In an interview with the portal in 2016, Amrik Singh Shera talked about the song and the popularity that it received. “Two months ago, I got a call from a friend that ‘Kala Chashma’ was being played on a TV channel. I don’t know how I felt. I was happy but also shocked,” he had said.

Amrik had also stated that in 2016, he was approached by Jalandhar-based Angel Record Company seeking other songs he had written. He signed the agreement and got only Rs 11,000 in return. “I was told that a Mumbai-based company needed my song to be played at the inauguration of a cement firm. I don’t know the name of the cement company. No one told me that the song would be featured in a movie.” But he has “no ill feelings for anyone.”

“No one from the film industry called me to Mumbai during the music launch or screening of the film. I just wanted to go there and let everyone know that a person from a small village in Punjab has written the song,” Amrik Singh Shera revealed.

Amrik wrote the song when he was in class 9 and was 15-years-old. The song was sung by Amar Arshi and he performed it in England during a function. From there, it went to Chandigarh and became popular.

