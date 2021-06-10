Did You Know That Parineeti Chopra Was an All-India Topper in Class 12 Board Exam?

Parineeti Chopra is not only a skilled actress but highly qualified too. The actress holds a triple honours degree in Finance, Business, and Economics from the Manchester Business School, England. Recently, she revealed that she was an all-Indian topper in Economics in the class 12 board exam.

Parineeti recently held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. When one of her fans asked how much she scored in class 12, the actress responded that she scored 97 percent in Economics and was amongst the toppers across the nation.

The actress is basking in the success of her recently released ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.’ Parineeti told Etimes that she was unhappy with the work she had done in the past five years. She said that she had faith in herself but the filmmakers just wouldn’t offer her the parts she was yearning for. “I was signing films half-heartedly. I was in a constant state of dissatisfaction,” she added.

Most recently, the actress shared a smoking hot photo of hers on social media. The 32-year-old, who is currently vacationing in Turkey, posted a photo straight from the pristine beach while soaking up some sun. The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous flaunting her curves in a black bikini shot.

Parineeti Chopra recently featured in The Girl On The Train and the Saina Nehwal biopic.

