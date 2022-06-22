Did You Know That Thalapathy Vijay Had Sung For This Popular Tamil Hero In The 90s?

We all know that Thalapathy Vijay can act, fight, dance and radiate swag like a pro. However, do you know that the popular actor is also an accomplished singer? The versatile actor has proved his singing mettle more than once. He had lent his voice to the song Kutti Story from Master a few years back. But not a lot of people know that his playback singing career started way back in the late 90s when he was still a struggling actor.

Vijay had crooned not one but three songs for the 1999 film Periyanna. An even more interesting fact is that the songs were not picturised on him but on his childhood friend and fellow star Suriya. Periyanna starring Vijayakanth and Suriya was directed by SA Chandrasekhar, Vijay’s dad, and had eight songs. These were written by Bharani, and Vijay’s rendition of Naan Dum Adikkira became a great hit. Additionally, he performed a duet with the late Swarnalatha.

Suriya and Vijay’s strong friendship and Vijay’s father’s insistence led to him singing for Suriya in the film. Listen to the most popular track, Naan Dum Adikkira below.

Suriya and Thalapathy Vijay have appeared in two films together to date, in Nerukku Ner and Friends. Fans have been waiting to watch both of them on screen together in recent times.

