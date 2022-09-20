Did You Know That Zoe Saldana Was Changing Diapers When She Was Cast for Avatar?

Multiple Oscar winning filmmaker James Cameron is all set to bring the sequel to his most successful science fiction film Avatar, after 12 years. The upcoming film Avatar: The Way Of Water is currently three months away from its release and the makers of the film franchise are re-releasing the first film, but with some adjustments. Cameron recently revealed that they remastered version looks better than before.

At the global press conference of the film which was attended by News18.com, Cameron was joined by the lead cast of the film including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Rodriguez and Stephen Lang as they discussed their experiences of working on the first film and the massive success it went on to achieve.

During the same, Saldana recalled how she got cast in the film, “I can’t forget getting that phone call from Jim (James Cameron) saying, ‘I want you to play Neytiri.’ It is like something. I was changing my niece’s dirty diaper at that time, and I’m telling you, I’ve never enjoyed a dirty diaper the that I enjoyed (laughs) changing that when I was on the phone with Jim.”

The Guardians Of The Galaxy actor says that there were several emotions sunning in her mind as she was getting to work with her dream director. “It was excitement and gratitude. I was getting to work with my idol who was the creators of iconic characters like Sarah Connor and Ellen Ripley. I was meeting and working with the ultimate curious person who’s Jim, He’s not an elitist. And I just, you know, you get to be an artist.”

Ask her in what ways did the movie and its experience change her as an actor and she says, “We can see all the opportunities that being a part of Avatar gave me. I was able to sort of build a career and a lifestyle and still support my family, which for artists, it’s a very important thing. I think that as an artist that loves, in a very unconditional way, storytelling, it really instilled in me that discipline to dig deeper. Being a part of Avatar was my Juilliard. It was my NYU course where I really got to play with people that were genuinely wishing me to succeed. And it was an environment that was very playground-like.”

