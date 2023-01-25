Bollywood films are full of on-screen drama but what many people don’t know is that a lot of times, a dramatic and memorable film involves off-screen mishaps too. Dharam Veer, a film that was released 45 years ago and considered a box office sensation, involved a mistake by producer Manmohan Desai that created a ruckus and angered women’s organisations around the nation. This led to protests and the situation was only getting worse with time. The movie starred Dharmendra, Zeenat Aman, Jitendra, and Neetu Singh. Dharmendra was even scared as everything was at stake.

Dharam Veer was one of Manmohan Desai’s four blockbusters. The songs of the film were a huge hit. But whenever there are discussions around the film, the controversy involved with the songs cannot go untouched. When the music album of the film was released, there was a huge uproar which came as a shock to Manmohan and lyricist Anand Bakshi. One of the words used in the song got women’s rights organizations enraged.

The lyrics of the song “Saat Ajoobe Iss Duniya Mei” created the problem. The second antara of the song had lyrics that saw the woman being compared to silk and a horse. Women’s rights activists had a problem with the woman being compared to a horse. When the protests started to grow larger, Manmohan decided that the song had to be rewritten and asked Anand to change the lyrics. The changed song was re-recorded according to the new lyrics and was shot with Dharmendra, Zeenat Aman, and Jitendra. Mohammed Rafi sang the song along with Mukesh.

It was also said that Dharmendra was struggling financially and health-wise at the time. Until the movie came out, he struggled to get food and used to take loans from restaurants, promising them to repay later. However, as soon as the film was released, the actor earned a lot of money thanks to the film’s huge success and he has never looked back ever since.

