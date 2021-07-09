Did You Know These TV Stars are Related to Bollywood Celebrities?

Madalsa Sharma was recently surprised by her father-in-law, Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty on the sets of television show Anupamaa. The pictures went viral on social media. Madalsa married Mithun’s son Mahaakshay Chakraborty in 2018. Here are TV stars who are related to Bollywood celebrities:

Madalsa Sharma

She plays the character of Kavya in top television show Anupamaa. Kavya has an extra-marital affair with Anupamaa’s husband Vanraj and marries him after his divorce. Madalsa is the daughter-in-law of actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty. He recently made a surprise visit on the sets of the show to meet Madalsa and the team.

Preetika Rao

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao’s sister Preetika was seen in television show Beintehaa alongside Harshad Arora. The show had a successful run from 2013-14 before going off-air. Preetika reportedly rejected some good Bollywood films before appearing on TV.

Ishita Dutta

Ishita, who was last seen in television show Bepannah, is the younger sister of Former Miss India and Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta. Ishita married Taarzan: The Wonder Car star Vatsal Seth in 2017. Vatsal too, now acts in television shows.

Aarti Singh

She is the niece of Bollywood actor Govinda. She acted in several television shows, was last seen in show Udaan. Aarti also participated in Bigg Boss season 11 and emerged as one of the finalists. Aarti’s brother Krushna Abhishek is part of both Bollywood as well as television.

Surilie Gautam

Surilie made her acting debut with television show Meet Mila Re Rabba. Surilie is the younger sister of Bollywood actress Yami Gautam. The latter recently married her Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. Meanwhile, Surilie has acted in one television show and two Punjabi films so far.

