Did You Know This SS Rajamouli Film Was An Adaptation of a Hollywood Classic?

SS Rajamouli can undeniably be called one of the top-league filmmakers in the country. Already a highly successful director in the Telugu industry, churning out hits like Chatrapathi, Magadheera and Eega, he broke into the pan-India scene with the Baahubali films and then followed it up with RRR. His original ideas and grandeur in filmmaking are his strongest points but do you know that one of his successful films is actually adapted from a Hollywood movie?

In 2010, Rajamouli made a film named Maryada Ramanna, an action comedy starring Sunil, Saloni and Nagineedu. The film had an interesting premise where the hero is put up in the home of his foes but due to their principles and ethics, his foes cannot harm him till the time he is a guest in their home.

However, this idea had already been explored almost 100 years ago during the silent era of Hollywood films. Legendary actor, comedian and filmmaker Buster Keaton made a silent slapstick comedy in 1923 named Our Hospitality which had the same premise.

The movie was appreciated then and had references to the infamous Hatfield–McCoy feud, a well-known feud between two American families in the West Virginia-Kentucky area in the late 1800s. When Rajamouli reportedly saw the movie, he was very impressed and wanted to adapt it to an Indian setting.

Upon trying to get in touch with the makers, he realised that the writers were long dead and the copyright had expired since it had been 75 years since Our Hospitality’s release. He then adapted the movie in his own way and made Maryada Ramanna.

It is interesting to note that Our Hospitality was not just remade by Rajamouli but in several Indian languages. In Hindi, it was remade as Son of Sardaar, in Tamil it was remade as Vallavanukku Pullum Aayudham, in Bengali, it was remade as Faande Poriya Boga Kaande Re, in Kannada as Maryade Ramanna and in Malayalam as Ivan Maryadaraman.

