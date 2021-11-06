Did You Know Vicky Kaushal Dated This Actress Before Katrina Kaif?

Rumours are rife that Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot in December this year. The wedding venue and Katrina’s outfit for the occasion have been finalised. Amid speculations that they are taking the next step in their alleged romantic relationship, Vicky’s break-up with television actress Harleen Sethi is grabbing headlines once again. Yes, before Katrina Vicky was in a relationship with Harleen. However, the two parted ways when the film Uri: The Surgical Strike was released.

According to a Spotboye report, Harleen said that Vicky had changed a lot after the film Uri: The Surgical Strike was released.

After breakup, Harleen penned an emotional poem on social media, she wrote, “Where I started. Where I am now. I didn’t design this path of mine. I was welcoming his will. I found myself who who I was. A small fish, in a big pond. I have seen the performances and the nervousness. I have lived every day. I have made my own way. Those who limped up with me have not made me. I am not broken by a breakup. Victory doesn’t heal me. Loss kills me. No. I consider myself complete. I have a swag of my own, I am a separate identity of myself. And I would love to be known as Harleen Sethi. I am Harleen Sethi. I think it will be unfair to call someone else my ex-boyfriend, right?"

