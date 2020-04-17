‘Did You Marry Your Own Self': Fans Ask Rakhi Sawant Over Wedding Pictures

Rakhi Sawant, who tied the nuptial knot last year, has kept the identity of her husband under wraps. Now, the actress has posted her wedding pictures but cropped her husband from them.

The snaps have deepened the intrigue about the ‘mystery husband’ and also attracted ridicule from netizens.

In the series of pics, Rakhi can be seen decked up in traditional wedding attire but there is no sign of her husband. Clad in a golden dress with pink dupatta, the actress performs the puja.

The Main Hoon Na actress captioned the snap, “Court marriage”.

The former Bigg Boss contestant also shared stills from her Christian wedding ceremony.

Among the many comments on the post, one user wrote, “Khud se shaadi ki hai kya?” Another person asked her to show the full pic. “Puri photo dikhayo na mam,” read the comment.



One curious Insta user asked her, “Kitne shadi ki hai apne”.







Rakhi rose to fame with her appearance in the reality television series Bigg Boss in 2006. She has also featured in films like Masti, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, Dil Bole Hadippa! among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more