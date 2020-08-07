Did You Notice Money Heist’s Rio in This Five-year-old Indian Advertisement?

Spanish actor Miguel Herrán essays Rio, a young hacker in Netflix's popular web-series Money Heist. Fans of the series have done some serious digging and come up with a rare discovery. Turns out the favourite Miguel aka Rio featured in an Indian ad in 2015 before raiding the Royal Mint of Spain with Professor.

The advertisement by Gaana also starred Pia Bajpai along with Miguel. The five-year-old commercial video shows both of them as strangers travelling in a metro.

The advertisement next shows how they become friends by bonding over music. The eight-minute and twenty-second video for gaana.com chronicles a love story of the duo after they meet by chance in the Delhi Metro. With a catchy tune and hummable lyrics, the beautiful short film touches several cliches of Bollywood.

Recently, Netflix greenlit the fifth and final season of Money Heist. Netflix shared the news with a tweet on their official handle saying "The heist comes to an end." The last season of the megahit Spanish drama, also known as La Casa de Papel, is already in the works.

Money Heist maps the activities of eight thieves and a criminal architect who influences the police to execute his plan.

“We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season (sic.),” IANS quoted the creator and showrunner Alex Pina as saying.