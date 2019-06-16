Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Did You Notice Suniel Shetty's Unusual Drink in This Funny Father's Day Post?

Athiya Shetty shared a throwback photo of father Suniel drinking from what looked like a feeding bottle in her Father's Day post.

News18.com

Updated:June 16, 2019, 5:18 PM IST
Did You Notice Suniel Shetty's Unusual Drink in This Funny Father's Day Post?
Image: Instagram
A lot of Bollywood stars went into throwback mode on Sunday to wish their dads Happy Father's Day. Just like Sonam Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, actress Athiya Shetty too posted a sepia-toned photo from her childhood, featuring father Suniel Shetty. Though the post is supposed to be an emotional wish for her father, the Hero actress has inadvertently given it a humorous twist.

The photo, posted on Instagram, shows a kid Athiya looking on as Suniel sips on what looks like a feeding bottle. While fans of the actress couldn't help but comment on how cute Athiya looked as a kid, but some also poked fun at the unusual picture. The photo was accompanied by a caption, in which Athiya wrote, "Twenty six years later and you still haven't failed to amuse me, spoil me & make me laugh most. Thank you, for encouraging me to reach the stars while reminding me to keep my feet firmly on the ground. I love you papa, I'm so proud to be your baby girl for the rest of eternity."

Take a look:

The 57-year-old actor responded with "Love you my braaaat" in the comments section, which was filled with praises for Athiya's cute face and innocent eyes.

athiya

But there were other users who noticed Suniel's unusual drink and posted cheeky comments, calling him a 'milk stealer'.

athiya1

Suniel, who has shown off his funny side in multiple Hindi films, had probably never thought that this old photo will become a source for some humour on one Father's Day.

Athiya, who made her Bollywood debut with Hero, is the eldest of the two kids of Suniel and Mana Shetty. She will next be seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor. Her brother Ahan will be making his Bollywood debut with the remake of Telugu film RX 100, which is being directed by Milan Luthria. He has also signed a Sajid Nadiadwala production.

