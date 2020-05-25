Did You Notice This Goof-up By 'Thor' Chris Hemsworth In Avengers Infinity War?

Chris Hemsworth is one of the most popular faces in the planet owing to his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A video of the actor from Avengers: Infinity War is now going viral on social media for a goof-up.







In the movie, Hemsworth mispronounced the word Nidavellir. The mistake, which happened twice, has been kept in the movie unedited. This has become fodder for numerous discussions on fan forums.







In a scene, the God of Thunder can be seen explaining the importance of the Stormbreaker in killing Thanos to the Guardians of the Galaxy. While doing this, he mistakenly pronounces Nidavellir as Nivadellir. Rocket Raccoon seems amazed to know that such a location exists and pronounces the name of the legendary planet correctly. However, even after that, the actor again ends up pronouncing it incorrectly.







A fan shared the goof-up video two years back. Here is the proof:











In another Reddit post, which has now been deleted, fans discussed how the actor mispronounced the word.















A user, who seems to have watched the movie intently, mentioned, “He actually does say it right once in the film when he starts the star and points to Rocket and says "THAT'S Nidavellir!" The rest is Nivadellir, yes.”







Another fan noted, “I just took it as Thor messing up a bit because he just was traumatized.”







The error has also been mentioned on IMDb’s page for Avengers: Infinity War under the title “Goofs”.