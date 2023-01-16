Did You See Karthi's Pongal Celebration Pictures? Check Here

Every year, the harvest festival Sankranti is celebrated with much pomp and splendour in the Southern States. Throughout the weekend, we saw people enjoying traditional cuisine, flying kites, blasting music, and spending quality time with family and friends. The same could be said for popular South stars, as images from their parties flooded social media feeds.

South Indian celebrities have shared their Pongal and Sankranti celebration photos on social media and wished their fans. Actor Karthi has also shared a picture of the same and broke the internet. While sharing the picture he also wished his fans and said, “Let love, peace, and happiness overflow. Let our lives be better. Happy Tamil Thai Pongal wishes to you and your family. Sankranti greetings.” In the picture, the actor is seen wearing his traditional attire which includes a white veshti and beige shirt.

Within just a day, the post has received many likes and the comments section has been flooded with love. One of them said, “How many of you are waiting for Suriya na Pongal picture?” While another noticed Karthi’s outfit and said, “Hit like you found that Karthi is wearing the same shirt he wore the last year Pongal.” One more said, “May the Pongal festival bring health and happiness to all. May our hard-working agricultural tribe bring prosperity to the lives of people.” One more commented, “Happy Tamils day Thai Pongal wishes brother.”

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Sardar. He plays the character of Sardar, a master of disguise. He also portrays Vijay Prakash’s character, a publicity-seeking police officer.

