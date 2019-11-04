Didn’t Even Know Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were Dating, Says Dinesh Vijan
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan who are the lead actors in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal sequel have reportedly broken up. The producer of the film Dinesh Vijan opened up about how that will affect the film.
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's rumoured relationship entertained the audience for about a year before it was recently reported that they had called it quits. It all started when Sara said that she wanted to date Kartik at Koffee With Karan. The two were then roped in as leads for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal sequel.
The two were often spotted together, even after the wrap of the shoot. Love Aaj Kal 2 producer Dinesh Vijan recently opened up about the film and whether Kartik and Sara's breakup will have any effect on it.
Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, he said that the film was very important to him because of his relationship with the actors as well as Imtiaz Ali.
"I have not had the time to speak to Sara and Kartik about anything in the world. They’re busy, and so am I. But they’re very special to me. I remember when Saif (Ali Khan) and I had started Illuminati Films and were launching Love Aaj Kal, Sara was in the office for the puja. I have known her since she was a little girl," he shared.
"Life has indeed come a full circle and she is a part of the Love Aaj Kal’s sequel as its leading lady. Kartik did Luka Chuppi with us and he’s someone I value a lot. Ditto, Imtiaz Ali, who I am teaming up with after a very long gap. So, for me, this film is above controversies and unnecessary attention," he added.
Denying that he knew if the lead actors were dating, he said, "I didn’t even know Sara and Kartik were dating. They are both strong actors who have the love of the audience, and with Imtiaz Ali, the master of heartbreaks, telling us how love has changed in the last decade, I am confident this film will be a much-awaited 2020 Valentine Day release."
