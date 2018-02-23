Didn't Expect This Response For Secret Superstar In China: Kiran Rao

: Riding high on the success of her film Secret Superstar, producer Kiran Rao says that she never expected the amazing love and support for the film that it received in China.The Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan starrer has managed to achieve a staggering figure of Rs 759 crore and counting in the neighbouring country.Rao was attending the film's success party along with husband Aamir Khan, Advait Chandan and Zaira on Wednesday here when she expressed her surprise.Rao said: "We are so thrilled and happy. We made this film with a lot of love and effort and it connected with the audience, that was a big thing for us."But the kind of amazing love and support the film is receiving especially in China, I don't think any of us expected that."I saw Chinese audience emotionally connecting with the film when I saw their pictures sent by Aamir and Advait. That is something we are really touched by. We loved our film and we are so happy that the audience has loved it as well."Talking about overall success of Secret Superstar, Aamir said: "We are really happy that 'Secret Superstar' has been so successful all around the world, so all credit goes to Advait (Chandan) for wonderful writing and direction that he has done."Aamir was really glad that the film has been successful in China."I have said this earlier as well that Chinese audience has emotional connect with Indian stories."They relate to culture and family values shown in Indian films, so there is a lot of similarity between our counties in that spectrum. I feel whenever we will watch Chinese films, we will also appreciate their movies."Asked about his look in his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostaan Aamir said: "I am still hiding my look... I have long hair... But we are still trying to hide it from the media and people as much as possible.Once the poster of the movie was out, Aamir said: "People will be able to see my look for 'Thugs of Hindostaan'."The film's shoot has almost been completed, the actor was going aboard for a few days. "So after returning, we will shoot the climax in Rajasthan and complete it by March end."The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Jackie Shroff besides Aamir. It is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yashraj Films and is scheduled to release on November 7.