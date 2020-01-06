Didn't Have Faith in Chhapaak Title When Meghna Gulzar Told Me About It, Says Deepika

Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of her ambitious project, Chhapaak, which she said was originally titled Gandhak. The actress has revealed that she was in favour of retaining the original title but director Meghna Gulzar insisted that they changed it to Chhapaak instead.

Inspired from the life of activist Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak chronicles the journey of a feisty acid-attack survivor Malti (Deepika) as she comes to terms with her trauma, and subsequently fights against acid violence.

"Earlier, the film was called Gandhak. But during the process, Meghna decided that we should change it. She called me one day and I asked, 'Why do you want to change the title? Everyone will understand this title.' She said, 'I want to use the title of the movie in a song, and that song will become the soul of the film and the thread which will bind the whole film together.' And, then Chhapaak came," Deepika said.

"If I may be honest I didn't have faith in the title when I was told about it and she knows about it. I was like, 'Ok yeah, you are the director you decide.' But I think it grew on me eventually and today I can see her vision and today I can understand why she wanted Chhapaak word," the actress added.

The actress is unfazed by the pressure of living up to the audience's expectations as Laxmi has already approved her performance in the movie.

"I think it's very important to get validation from the person that you're playing on screen. I feel the audience's validation is secondary in this context. Laxmi's validation was very important for me. When she first time saw me as Malti, she was like, 'Oh my god, you look exactly like me.' So, it meant a lot to me."

Chhapaak hits the theatres on January 10 and also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role.

