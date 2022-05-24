'Didn't Let My Wait Go In Vain': Blogger Ravi Ranjan On Panchayat 2

Panchayat 2, the second season of the popular web series on Amazon Prime Video, is getting appreciation from all quarters for its light, warm humour, and effective content. With quirky dialogues, keeping the audience entertained, the show dives into the bigger issues of rural India with a gentle comedic sense.

Blogger Ravi Ranjan, sharing his view on the show, wrote that Panchayat Season 2, brought to you by Amazon Prime, is like an island of peace and spirit amid a slew of web series coming to the OTT platform. “In the era of obscenity, abusive, violence-laden web series, showing the simple rural environment of the eastern part of UP, both the parts of the panchayat have proved that tremendous content, great acting, and a good background are not the property of anyone in a particular group,” he said. “The soul of India resides in the villages and the true sense Panchayat takes you for a tour of it. I was waiting for this series for a long time and the best part is that it did not let my wait go in vain at all.”

It is generally seen that in the second season of a web series, there is no joy as before. But as much as the first season was appreciated, the second season is also getting the same love from the public, he said. “I liked this program because seeing it felt as if it is the story of crores of Purvanchalis like me, who may be living somewhere apart from their village, town, or city, but these villages and towns are not separate from them.”

The residents of Phulera village, their innocence, tip-offs, sour-sweet experiences, everything seems as if they are talking about my village, the blogger said, adding, “Thanks to the creators of web series like Panchayat, there is at least one such web series that can be watched with family.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.