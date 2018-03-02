English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Didn't Really Know What It Was: Jennifer Lawrence Recalls Auditioning For Twilight
The Oscar-winning actress opened up about missing out on a role in the blockbuster vampire movies in a chat with US radio host Howard Stern, reports thesun.co.uk.
Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 24th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel Beverly Hills on Monday, October 16, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
Los Angeles: Actress Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she auditioned for "Twilight", but had no idea what it was.
The Oscar-winning actress opened up about missing out on a role in the blockbuster vampire movies in a chat with US radio host Howard Stern, reports thesun.co.uk.
Of the films which made stars of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattison, Lawrence said: "I didn't really know what it was."
"When you audition, when you are a run-of-the-mill actor - we are all auditioning for all sorts if things - you just get like five pages and they are like 'act monkey!'"
But she said she does sometimes get upset about losing out on particular parts.
Asked if there was a role she was upset about missing out on, she said: "The only thing - Emma Stone and I had this conversation once because we used to always audition for the same thing which now seems silly - she got one thing that I was dying for."
However, the star did not disclose which coveted role that might be.
She then added: "The one thing that really killed me, the only time I've ever been truly devastated by losing an audition was at Tim Burton's 'Alice in Wonderland'."
The Oscar-winning actress opened up about missing out on a role in the blockbuster vampire movies in a chat with US radio host Howard Stern, reports thesun.co.uk.
Of the films which made stars of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattison, Lawrence said: "I didn't really know what it was."
"When you audition, when you are a run-of-the-mill actor - we are all auditioning for all sorts if things - you just get like five pages and they are like 'act monkey!'"
But she said she does sometimes get upset about losing out on particular parts.
Asked if there was a role she was upset about missing out on, she said: "The only thing - Emma Stone and I had this conversation once because we used to always audition for the same thing which now seems silly - she got one thing that I was dying for."
However, the star did not disclose which coveted role that might be.
She then added: "The one thing that really killed me, the only time I've ever been truly devastated by losing an audition was at Tim Burton's 'Alice in Wonderland'."
Also Watch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Next Goal is to Prepare Back-up for World Cup: Bharat Arun
- Sparkling Manchester City Close in on Title by Thrashing Arsenal Again
- 4 Hair Care Tips for Holi to Keep Your Strands from Damage
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Kangana Ranaut Can Bring Character To Every Outfit: Designer Neeta Lulla on Manikarnika