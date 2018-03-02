Didn't Really Know What It Was: Jennifer Lawrence Recalls Auditioning For Twilight

: Actress Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she auditioned for "Twilight", but had no idea what it was.The Oscar-winning actress opened up about missing out on a role in the blockbuster vampire movies in a chat with US radio host Howard Stern, reports thesun.co.uk.Of the films which made stars of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattison, Lawrence said: "I didn't really know what it was.""When you audition, when you are a run-of-the-mill actor - we are all auditioning for all sorts if things - you just get like five pages and they are like 'act monkey!'"But she said she does sometimes get upset about losing out on particular parts.Asked if there was a role she was upset about missing out on, she said: "The only thing - Emma Stone and I had this conversation once because we used to always audition for the same thing which now seems silly - she got one thing that I was dying for."However, the star did not disclose which coveted role that might be.She then added: "The one thing that really killed me, the only time I've ever been truly devastated by losing an audition was at Tim Burton's 'Alice in Wonderland'."