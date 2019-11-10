Take the pledge to vote

Didn't Want to be Factory Manufactured Prototype, Says Aditi Rao Hydari

Born in Hyderabad and brought up in Delhi, Aditi made her debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Delhi 6 and went on to work in Hindi and Southern film industry.

IANS

Updated:November 10, 2019, 10:59 AM IST
Didn't Want to be Factory Manufactured Prototype, Says Aditi Rao Hydari
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari says she has reached a stage in her career where she no longer wants to be what everyone else expects her to be. "It was one of the biggest challenges to get to a point where I understood that I didn't have to be a factory-manufactured prototype of what I'm expected to be. I could be uniquely myself and that would be my strength. I think the day I understood this, everything became happy and effortless for me," Aditi told IANS.



While talking about the film industry, she pointed out how people give a lot of priority to images and perception. "I've always felt the priority of investment is in images and perception. I wish we would invest more in talent and content. It's changing now but as a fan I'd love to watch fewer ‘curated projects' and more ‘cinema'," she said on the sidelines of the shoot of Cheers To That with Janice.

On the acting front, Aditi will be seen in the Tamil film Psycho. It is a psychological thriller directed by Mysskin. Sharing her shooting experience, she said, "It was tough shooting the film, one of the most challenging and exhausting films I have done, physically and mentally. Mysskin sir has made pathbreaking cinema and he is on the wishlist of many actors. I was thrilled to have worked with him."

She also shared how she manages to work in Bollywood and down south simultaneously. "It's hectic but I love it being hectic. I'm a fully charged Duracell battery cell and I love being on set in front of the camera, being directed by someone who pushes me. It's my happy place. I find it cathartic. The time between action and cut is magic. I have to work doubly hard on languages I don't know. I travel like crazy, juggling all the work. But if I love something and want to do something, I do it. Also, I never want any boundary to come in my way -- in terms of language, religion, or gender. A good director is a good director, a good film is a good film, and an engaging story is engaging in any language because it makes you feel, and feelings have no boundaries," Aditi said.

