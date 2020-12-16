Didn't Want To Be Over The Top: Kalidas Jayaram On Playing Transgender In 'Paava Kadhaigal'

Mumbai: ActorKalidas Jayaram says he hasn’t gone overboard with his performance as a transgender person in Netflix’s Tamil anthology “Paava Kadhaigal” as he felt responsible towards the community. “Paava Kadhaigal”, loosely translated as ‘Sin Stories’, features four shorts from celebrated filmmakers Vignesh Shivan, Sudha Kongara, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Vetri Maaran.

The anthology explores how love, pride and honour influence complex relationships. Jayaram, known for movies such as “Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum”, “Poomaram” and “Happy Sardar”, features in the short “Thangam”, directed by Kongara.

The actor plays Sathaar, who is secretly in love with his childhood best friend Saravanan, played by Shanthnu Bhagyaraj. The short explores the themes of guilt, shame, acceptance and love. Jayaram said he was moved by the story so much so that he wanted to be a part of its world in any capacity.

“As an actor, I believe in making bold choices. This fit in perfectly. Selfishly, I had a wish to play Sathaar. When you’re representing such a big community on screen, you have to be responsible in a lot of ways. “I was conscious and aware that I shouldn’t dramatise it or be over the top,” Jayaram told .