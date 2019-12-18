Didn't Watch Kabir Singh After What I Saw In Arjun Reddy, Says Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu says that she didn't watch Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh after watching the original film, Arjun Reddy.
Image of Taapsee Pannu, courtesy of Instagram
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is among those few who are vocal about their thoughts, no matter how controversial they may be.
In a promo of Rajeev Masand's The Actress Round Table 2019, Taapsee is seen talking about Shahid Kapoor's latest box office success but highly controversial film Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
The movie is a remake of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverkonda. Talking about the same, Taapsee says, "After I saw Arjun Reddy, and what I saw of it, I didn’t watch Kabir Singh."
Don't miss #TheActressesRoundtable2019 with @bhumipednekar @yamigautam @aliaa08 @vidya_balan & @taapsee - on Saturday Dec 21 at 8pm & 11pm, and on Sunday Dec 22 at 2pm & 10pm only on @CNNnews18 pic.twitter.com/wH2YiOHgZk
— Rajeev Masand (@RajeevMasand) December 17, 2019
Kabir Singh was slammed for portraying toxic masculinity and fat-shaming among a plethora of other criticism.
While talking to Anupama Chopra in an interview with Film Companion, filmmaker Sandeep had responded to all the backlash.
He had said, “The criticism was a little bizarre because I always believed people get angry when you question their belief system. It was very pseudo criticism. When you are deeply in love and connected with a women, there’s a lot of honesty in it and if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, I don’t see any thing there. The female critics who fell uncomfortable when the male critics behind them clapped on Kabir slapping Preeti may not have experience love in their lives. I can clearly see they have not experience it and it’s new to them."
Taapsee had earlier said that viewers had bashed her character Rumi from Manmarziyaan when she had the same qualities like Kabir Singh. "She was probably not a female Kabir Singh, but Manmarziyaan’s Rumi Bagga was a flawed character too, and ended up losing her love and getting divorced. The same misogynist people who didn’t see a problem with Kabir, booed Rumi. We aren’t oblivious to the double standards of our society," she had said.
