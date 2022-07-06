Die-Hard Junior NTR Fan Passes Away After Accident, Internet Mourns

In a tragic incident, a die-hard Junior NTR fan, Veerabhimani Janardhan, passed away from his injuries, days after meeting with an accident. The news of his death, confirmed by his kin, is trending all over the internet, especially since Junior NTR had himself personally been praying for his recovery and even got in touch with his family after the accident.

Janardhan hailed from Srikalahasti in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh. He had been a fan of Junior NTR ever since his first film and had reportedly watched all his movies, considering the actor his role model. He even had a tattoo of the actor’s name on his elbow.

Janardhan recently met with a car accident and slipped into a coma since. As news of his accident was spread by numerous Junior NTR fan pages on the internet, the actor himself got in touch with Janardhan’s family, spoke to his mother and gave her much-needed emotional support.

Junior NTR even asked to speak to Janardhan himself, although Janardhan was unresponsive. As his mother took the phone to his son, NTR reportedly spoke words of comfort to him although Janardhan was able to do nothing except move his fingers.

However, in spite of the prayers and best wishes of the star and his other fan clubs, Janardhan passed away. The news of his death has gone viral with many sharing their condolences to the family. The photo of Janardhan showing off his NTR tattoo on his elbow is breaking the internet and leaving people teary-eyed.

Janardhan’s family has not divulged details about his funeral and last rites. Meanwhile, on the work front, Junior NTR who was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR is soon to appear in the tentatively titled NTR 30 directed by Koratala Siva.

