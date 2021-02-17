Die-hard Rahul Vaidya Fan Roots for His Victory in Bigg Boss 14 Like This

As reality show Bigg Boss nears its finale that will be held this Sunday, fans of theremaining house members are making sure they urge the audience to vote for their favourites. One such fan of finalist Rahul Vaidya turned up at production company Viacom 18’s building in Mumbai with a placard that read, "Rahul Vaidya For The Win Bigg Boss 14."

The video of the incident was shared on Instagram by Viral Bhayani who dubbed it as a never-seen-before onlineand on ground fandom of a Bigg Boss contestant. The post has been viewed over 1,83,941 times on Instagram and fans of the former Indian Idol contestant are also commenting with encouraging words. One of the fans commented, “Vote for rahul." However, fans of Rubina Dilaik also left their comments and said that she is clearly the winner of the show. One user commented, “Rahul mere liye bhi winner hai but rubi hogi. (Rahul is the winner for me as well but Rubi will win the show).”

The final week of Bigg Boss season 14 has five contestants fighting for the title of the winner: Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, and Rakhi Sawant. Many fans are expecting that there is a tough competition between Rubina,Rahul and Rakhi.

Fans of Rubina are all praise for her resilience and decency that she maintained throughout the show, even when things did not look so good on a personal front. Rubina opened up about difficulties that she faced in her marriage, she also faced a tough time when fellow housemate Rakhi went overboard as she flirted with Abhinav Shukla. Fans are considering these incidents as they express their support for Rubina.

Guys last few days ! Let’s get together and #VoteForRubinaDilaik 💞 Please shower your love as much as you can! Let’s make her win ❤️ #RubinaDilaik 🏆— Srishty Rode (@SrSrishty) February 17, 2021

Meanwhile, fans of Bigg Boss season 13 contestant Asim Riaz are urging fans to return the favour to Aly Goni since he supported Asim in the last season.