Difference Between Avengers Endgame's 'Snap' and Spider-Man Far From Home's 'Blip' Explained

Accumulating all the Infinity Stones, Thanos wiped half the population of the universe with a snap of his fingers and the world of Marvel Cinematic Universe came to a halt. Later when everybody was busy analysing the events across the galaxies, they forgot to give it a term and widely called it "the snap"

Finally, after Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Marvel introduced a new term "The blip" in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Explaining the terms and the difference between "snap" and "blip", Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Fandango, "It came pretty fast. We always referred to it as the Blip, and then the public started referring to it as the Snap," adding, "We think it's funny when high school kids just call this horrific, universe-changing event the Blip. We've narrowed it down to, the Snap is when everybody disappeared at the end of Infinity War. The Blip is when everybody returned at the end of Endgame… and that is how we have narrowed in on the definitions."

Starring Tom Holland in the titular role, Spider-Man: Far From Home rests in a post-Iron Man world. While the superheroes and half of the world's population came back to life, nobody knew how things changed after their resurrection. In Far From Home, two high school students explain that "The Blip" removed half of the life on Earth. Detailing the events, they say that post Blip, the world is in a very confusing state because the ones who survived aged normally, whereas those who disappeared and came back are still of the same age when they vanished.

While one of the anchors says that even though the vanished kids were halfway through the school year, they all had to start over. Another states that his younger brother is now older than him. Peter's Aunt May also comes back and shares her hilarious experience in a public gathering. She narrates that upon her revival, a woman thought she was having an affair with her husband, while her own mother thought that she is a ghost.

In Far From Home, Peter Parker decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, his plans are quickly scrapped when he half-heartedly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creatures attacking the continent.

Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio joins him in his adventure, and Spider-Man gets a shoulder to cling on for all the superhero stuff. But he's his friend or foe, is something he'll have to find out in Far From Home.

