Diganth Manchale Undergoes Surgery For Neck Injury, Discharged From Hospital

Actor Diganth Manchale, who sustained neck injuries while trying an adventure activity with family in Goa, has now been discharged from the hospital. Doctors have advised the actor to take some rest and halt shooting for some time.

In Goa, the actor received primary treatment. Later, he was shifted to Manipal Hospital in Bangalore. Dr Vidhyadhara S., HOD and Consultant Spine Surgeon was supervising Dignath’s neck injuries. At Manipal Hospital, the actor had a long 3-hour surgery. The doctors also said that Diganth’s health was improving.

Dignath Manchale is married to Aindrita Ray. The actor’s father-in-law told The Times Of India, “Yesterday, in Goa, he was doing some sports activity. He was on the trampoline and suddenly he fell on his back. It’s a bit serious as there is a dislocation of the cervical vertebra. His fingers started numbing and since they didn’t have the proper equipment they thought they will shift him to Bangalore.”

He further continued, “It was not advisable to shift him to Bangalore in this condition. I believe there was some arrangement by the Goa government and they arranged special aircraft for them. They are now on the way to Bangalore right now. They will land at the HAL airport and straight away shift him to Manipal. they will see the condition and most probably do the surgery today itself or tomorrow morning.”

On Wednesday, the hospital Manipal released the statement on Diganth Manchale’s health. The press release said, “Diganth is recovering well and will possibly be discharged on Wednesday.”

Earlier, Diganth Aindrita, the wife of the actor, said, “Diganth is slowly recovering. In addition, the Doctor has already said that Diganth is ready for Summer Salt.”

Actor Diganth Manchale’s upcoming movie is Gaalipata 2, which will be released in August.

