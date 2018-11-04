English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Digital Medium Gives Actors Scope to Play Unconventional Roles: Sushmita Mukherjee
Sushmita Mukherjee to essay the role of a sassy life coach in her debut web series, ‘Imperfect’.
File photo of popular TV actress Sushmita Mukherjee.
Actress Sushmita Mukherjee, who played Kitty in the famous detective show Karamchand, has made a foray into the web series world with Imperfect. She says the digital medium has opened up more opportunities for actors to take up roles that are different.
In Imperfect, Sushmita plays a sassy life coach in the Zoom Studios show. The actor will be seen as Simarjeet Sabharwal aka Simmy, a life coach to Isha Sanghvi, the lead protagonist of the show.
Sushmita said in a statement: "This is my first show for a digital medium. The shows made for digital platforms are finite and well scripted. I wanted to be part of such a series as it is relevant in today's time and a sought-after medium.
"It also gives an actor the scope to play unconventional roles. The character I play is very different from the other roles I have portrayed on-screen. I play the character of Simmy, a sassy and bossy woman, who has her own unique ways to teach Isha, the show protagonist, some life lessons and help her embrace her imperfections."
Her character Simmy is shown as a 55-year-old woman. Having been a well-known dancer who performed on some hit item numbers in films and danced her way into the audience's hearts and enjoyed considerable fame, Simmy is not your stereotype typical Punjabi character.
Though Simmy is glamorous, regal in her appearance and demeanour, she is also a brazen freeloader. With a childlike curiosity and excitement, Simmy finds creative and unexpected ways to teach valuable philosophical lessons to Isha.
