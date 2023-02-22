Akhil Akkineni is gearing up for his upcoming Telugu action-thriller, Agent, which will hit the big screen in April. The actor will be seen playing a spy. Directed by Surender Reddy, the movie features south superstar Mammootty, Akhil Akkineni, Sakshi Vaidya, Dino Morea and Vikramjeet Virk in lead roles. The film is slated to release on April 28, 2023.

The latest reports say that the OTT rights of Agent have been sold at a huge price. Sony Liv has acquired the OTT rights of the movie for Rs 30 crore.

The spy action-thriller will be released on a pan-India level. Along with its Telugu version, the movie is dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is produced by Sunkara Ramabrahmam under the banners of AK Entertainments and the story is written by Vakkantham Vamsi.

According to the reports, Akhil has completely transformed his looks, putting in a lot of hard work for the movie. Earlier, Akhil appeared doing a simple role in the movie Most Eligible Bachelor directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar in 2021. Now, the actor will be seen giving a powerful performance in Agent. As per the reports, Akhil is not taking any remuneration for this film.

Meanwhile, Malayalam megastar Mammootty is playing another important role in this movie and there are huge expectations of the film. Along with the first look of the movie which has already been released, the teaser got a good response from the audience and the movie has been shot on a huge scale.

The release date of Agent also carries some significance. On April 28, 1977, NTR’s Adavi Ramudu emerged as an industry hit. On the same date in 2006, Mahesh Babu’s Pokiri, too, became a sensational success. Then Baahubali 2, which was released on April 28, 2017, shattered all the records in the country. Akhil Akkineni’s fans are happy about the release of this film on such a memorable date.

