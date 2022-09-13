Digital Rights of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Sold for Rs.125 Cr to Amazon Prime

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan part 1 is all set to hit the theatres on September 30. The film has, meanwhile, also locked the agreement for its digital release with Amazon Prime. The big-budget film will be available for streaming on OTT giant, which has paid a staggering Rs 125 crore for it. It is said that both parts of Ponniyin Selvan are made at Rs.500 crore. After its theatrical run, the movie will hit the OTT.

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan has the world’s attention at the moment. The audience has high expectations of this venture. Recently, a trailer of the film was also released and that made people even more excited about the mega project.

Top Showsha Video

The trailer begins with the visuals of a comet across the sky. The comet asks for the sacrifice of royal blood. The next scene introduces Chiyaan Vikram as Aditha Karikalan, Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman, and Karthi as Vanthiyathevan. The three men brandish swords, ride horses, and go out on adventures and various secret missions. They meet princesses of distant lands, including Trisha Krishnan, who plays Kundavai.

The spotlight of the trailer is none other than B-Town diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who essays the role of Queen Nandini. She is playing a crucial double role in the film. Wars and battles between the two kingdoms ensue and blood is shed in the scenes that follow but Nandini’s eyes do not leave the royal throne. It is shown that Nandini is on a mission to seek vengeance. At the same time, she portrays Mandakini Devi in the historical drama. It will be interesting to see Aishwariya in the two roles.



Ponniyin Selavn: Part 1 is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical epic, Ponniyin Selvan. The novel is published in 5 volumes, hence it may be released in five parts. The movie will recount the story of the greatest empire in India’s history.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here