Digital Rights of Pushpa: The Rule Sold For Rs 300 Crores? What We Know

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Puspa: The Rise was a blockbuster hit. Now, fans are desperately waiting for Pushpa: The Rule to hit the theatres. The sequel has been making headlines as several details and rumours concerning it are doing rounds on social media.

The latest one to reach our ears is that the makers have already received a whopping offer from a streaming platform for the digital rights of Pushpa: The Rule. The offer comes at a time when the makers are themselves not sure when the film will be ready for the theatrical release.

According to the latest gossip, makers have been offered Rs 300 crore for digital rights of Pushpa: The Rule in all languages. The pre-release business of the sequel is said to have already grossed Rs 700 crore. This includes the theatrical rights for the South Indian languages for Rs 200 crore and another Rs 200 crores for the Hindi language alone.

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise took the ticket window by storm amid the COVID crisis. What came as a surprise for the makers was the popularity of the film among the Hindi audience. Notably, when the film was released in theatres it got the internet talking, credit to its powerpack dialogues, attention-holding music, and quirky dance steps.

After the theatrical run, the Sukumar directorial entertained the audience via the OTT platform. Its availability on Amazon Prime just doubled and tripled the movie’s craze, especially among Hindi-speaking audiences. However, the streaming rights didn’t come cheap. It is said that Amazon paid a whooping sum of Rs. 22 crores to get the streaming rights of Pushpa: The Rise.

