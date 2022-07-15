Digital Rights Of The Warrior Acquired By Disney Plus Hotstar For This Whopping Price

The Warrior, directed by Lingu Swami, was released worldwide on July 14. The Ram Pothineni-starrer has been one of the most anticipated movies. The film has been getting a good response at the Box Office and also receiving positive reviews from the audience as well as the critics. The makers have sold their digital rights to the popular OTT giant, Disney Plus Hotstar.

The bi-lingual film will be available on the digital platform, 50 days after its theatrical release. Star Ma has acquired satellite rights to the film. It is reported that the digital platform bought the rights at a whopping 35 crore and the satellite rights were given for 16 crores.

Talking about the film, Ram Pothineni portrays an IPS officer Satya, and he looks stunning as a cop and has delivered one of his greatest performances to date. In the film, Nadhiya plays the role of Satya’s mother. Krithi Shetty has given a good performance as Mahalakshmi, who is a radio jockey in the film.

The ferocious antagonist of the film is played by Adhi Pinisetty, who has created a reputation for himself as a bankable actor in the Tamil and Telugu film industries.

The Warrior also features Akshara Gowda, Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, Redin Kingsley, Brahmaji, Jayaprakash, Dibya Sripada, Naga Mahesh, Ramchandran Durairaj and Master Raghavan in the pivotal roles.

On the management front, the film was shot by cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev and edited by Navin Nooli. The cop-action drama’s melody is scored by Devi Sri Prasad. It has been bankrolled by Srinivasa Chitturi under the banner Srinivasa Silver Screen.

Meanwhile, Ram is currently working with Boyapati Srinu for his yet-to-be-titled film. In a recent interview, he also revealed that there are no plans for him to enter Bollywood.

