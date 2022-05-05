'Dignified and gorgeous': Actor Kranti Redkar's Special Birthday Post For Urmila Kanetkar

Marathi actors Kranti Redkar and Urmilla Kanetkar Kothare have been best friends for many years and share a great bond. Both are seen posing frequently for snaps. On Wednesday, Urmila celebrated her birthday and Kranti shared an adorable birthday post for her.

Kranti wished Urmila a happy birthday and wrote that they have been each other’s Santa for years now. Kranti applauded Urmila, writing that she was a woman with incredible strength. Kranti called Urmila dignified and gorgeous. She praised Urmila saying that she could always trust her.

Kranti ended the post with a beautiful wish comparing Urmila to a diamond and wishing that she always shines. Alongside this adorable caption, Kranti shared a beautiful picture with Urmila. Both of them were dressed in Santa outfits.

Fans and colleagues of both the celebs formed a beeline in the comment section wishing Urmila. Choreographer Phulawa Khamkar commented on heart emojis. Others wished Urmila on the special occasion in her life.

Besides sharing a great bond in personal life, Urmila and Kranti are great partners in professional life as well. They were seen together in the 2017 film Karaar, directed by Manoj Kotian. Sanjay Jagtap had penned this film. Karaar narrated the story of Sunil Mokashi, an insurance agent who wants five years for setting up his business. In the middle of this, he doesn’t want any child to focus on his business. Things become complicated for him and his wife Jayshree after a twist in the storyline.

Apart from Karaar, both actresses will be seen in the film Rainbow as well. Kranti will not be seen acting in this film. Instead, she will be making her debut as a writer and director with this film. Sonalee Kulkarni, Rishi Saxena and Prasad Oak will be there in this film apart from Urmila. Rainbow is bankrolled by Mangorange Productions.

Besides these ventures, Kranti always inspires Urmila for pursuing her creative interests. It was only due to her inspiration that Urmila was able to launch her classical dance school.

